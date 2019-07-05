Westminster actress a co-creator, co-star of Amazon Prime series 'Partners in Wine'

“A friend that was just down the street, we would always get together for TGIF, the kid programming with ‘Full House,’ ‘Step by Step,’ and so it was kind of our weekend thing and we just decided to create a television show and, of course, being that age, we thought the best name for it would be ‘Way Cool,’ ” she said, “so we set up the VHS camcorder and did some ridiculousness, so that was kinda the earliest memory that I have of being a performer of any kind.”