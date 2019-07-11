Westminster woman caused ‘cruel killing’ of dog, torture of another, according to indictment

In June, jurors indicted a Westminster woman who allegedly intentionally caused the death of a golden retriever and tortured an Australian shepherd.
Elly Mae Hoff, 33 — also known as Elly Arbaugh — is from the 900 block of Old Westminster Pike and is charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty-related crimes, including aggravated animal cruelty, a felony charge.
According to indictment documents, jurors presented that Hoff caused the “cruel killing” of a golden retriever, inflicted unnecessary pain and suffering, and failed to provide sufficient food, drink and necessary veterinary care for the dog.
Jurors also alleged she intentionally tortured the Australian shepherd, and failed to provide the dog with proper food, drink, veterinary care and space.
Hoff posted $5,000 bail on July 1 and was released from commitment, according to online court records.
The Carroll County State’s Attorney Office can’t comment on pending investigations, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa Hockensmith said.