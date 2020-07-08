Ellsworth Cemetery to receive $65K grant

Ellsworth Cemetery was created out of a need to serve the black community in Carroll County. Ellsworth is a small, Civil War-era African-American cemetery created by six soldiers who came home but had nowhere to be laid to rest. At that time they were not permitted to be buried in the city limits of Westminster. Several groups, including the Carroll County NAACP and local chapters of veterans groups like the VFW and American Legion, have been working together to restore the cemetery.