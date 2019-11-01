“Right now we’re just identifying the graves, that a lot of the headstones are no longer with us. So we’re trying to locate where people are buried so we can put temporary crosses in to identify grave sites,” said Daniel Kloss, a member of the Knights of Columbus. “Hopefully, we can restore what we can restore. I don’t think we can get it back to 100%, but I think we can make amends for the damages. The Knights of Columbus is an order that does work like that; we pick up a challenge like that, especially for veterans.”