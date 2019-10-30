Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Ellsworth Cemetery, Westminster Oct 30, 2019 | 1:56 PM The Ellsworth cemetery in Westminster is working to identify burial sites by using ground penetrating equipment because some have been destroyed, vandalized or sunk into the ground. Next Gallery PHOTOS Pets Available for Adoption - Week of October 28, 2019 Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County News Westminster Halloween Parade The annual Halloween Parade in Westminster, sponsored by Carroll American Legion Post 31 to stress Halloween Safety Tuesday October 29, 2019. Career and Tech teachers recognized Photos: Carroll County homes decorated for Halloween Centenarian celebration German-American Day at McDaniel College Pets Available for Adoption - Week of October 15, 2019 Comic Con Regional Champion American Legion Carroll Post 31 is 100 Advertisement