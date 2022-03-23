Carroll County commissioners approve purchase of specimen ballots for 2022 gubernatorial primary and general elections

As the 2022 primary and general elections approach later this year, the Carroll County Board of Elections is preparing for the process.

At last week’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, commissioners approved a request from the elections board to award a $105,848 contract to Corporate Communications Group to provide specimen ballots for both the 2022 gubernatorial primary and general elections.

Advertisement

The Office of Procurement solicited for quotes and received one response, from Corporate Communications Group. The amount is within the adopted fiscal 2022 and prospective fiscal 2023 budgets and no additional funds will be needed.

Carroll County election law requires that voters be provided with public notice of an election and requires that specimen ballots be prepared and mailed to all registered voters in the county, according to a meeting document.

Advertisement

Specimen ballots include information about the voting system that will be used, the location and dates of early voting, the location and date of Election Day and the candidates appearing on the voter’s ballot. The ballots are mailed to voters and also serve as a way for the county to perform list maintenance and keep voter registration records as accurate as possible, according to Katherine Berry, director of the Board of Elections.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. >

Eli Grauman, a buyer for the county, said the specimen ballots for the primary cost $64,145 and for the general cost $41,703. The funds for the general election specimen ballots will fall into the fiscal 2023 budget, he said.

Last week, the Maryland Court of Appeals postponed the state’s primary election from June 28 to July 19, placing it in the middle of summer vacation season and shortening the general election campaign. The court also pushed the filing deadline for candidates from March 22 to April 15. That deadline already had been extended from Feb. 22 amid legal challenges to statewide redistricting plans.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is June 28, and the new deadline to request a mail-in ballot is July 12 for voters who want to receive their ballot in the mail.

Early voting will now start on July 7 and end on July 14.