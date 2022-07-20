Results from early voting in Carroll County show tight school board race

The Carroll County Board of Elections posted results from early voting Tuesday night. According to the elections board, 6,582 voters participated in early voting, which ended Thursday.

In the Carroll County Board of Education race, incumbent Patricia Ann Dorsey took the lead with 3,131 votes (18.15%), followed by Tom Scanlan with 2,808 (16.27%), Steve Whisler with 2,796 (16.20%), incumbent Tara Battaglia with 2,719 (15.76%), Amanda Jozkowski with 2,700 (15.65%), and Pat Sands with 284 (1.65%). Katie Speert, who withdrew from the race last month, earned 453 votes (2.63%).

Advertisement

In the state’s attorney race, Republican Haven Shoemaker took the lead with 2,147 votes (57.7%) compared with Republican David Ellin’s 1,574 votes (42.3%).

In the Board of Carroll County Commissioners races, Republican Joe Vigliotti of Taneytown took the lead in District 1, with 270 votes (47.45%). Ray Fava of New Windsor followed with 174 votes (30.58%), followed by Thomas E. Irwin Jr., of Taneytown, with 76 votes (13.36%), Jesse A. Gibson of Westminster, with 27 votes (4.75%), and Sean Shaffer of Westminster, with 22 votes (3.87%).

Advertisement

In District 2, Republican Kenneth A. Kiler, took the lead with 614 votes (62.78%), while Dave Reese Sr., earned 364 votes (37.22%).

Tom Gordon, had a small lead in District 3, with 392 votes (50.32%) over Marsha Herbert, who had 387 votes (49.68%). Democrat Zach Hands ran unopposed. He received 448 votes (100%).

Michael Guerin of Mount Airy had the most early votes in the District 4 race, with 406 (82.19%). Carl Keener, of Woodbine was a distant second, with 88 votes (17.81%).

In District 5, incumbent Ed Rothstein was the front runner with 401 votes (51.48%). Kate Maerten came in second with 262 votes (33.63%) and Cathey Allison finished third with 116 votes (14.89%).

There are 127,032 registered voters in the county, according to the state Board of Elections. Of those, at, 63,517 (50%) are registered Republicans; 33,407 (26%) are registered Democrats; 27,997 (22%) are unaffiliated; and 2,111 (2%) are registered with other parties.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the county had received about 7,900 mail-in ballots of the 14,009 sent to voters who requested them, according to Carroll County Elections Director Katherine Berry. Those votes will be counted starting Thursday.

Advertisement

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. >

In early 2022, lawsuits regarding challenging a redistricted state legislative map passed by the General Assembly caused this year’s primary election date to be pushed back to July. New and new maps at the local levels could not be approved until the statewide lawsuits were decided. The resulting changes led to the delay in new map implementation, candidates who filed for in one district actually ended up running in another. It also took time for the county Board of Elections to assign residents to their new voting locations when districts were redrawn.

And it took longer to assign voters to precincts associated with relevant Carroll County districts.

In addition to statewide races, Carroll voters cast ballots for three seats on the county’s Board of Education, a nonpartisan race. The top six candidates will advance to the general election. The candidates are Candidates include incumbent Tara Battaglia, incumbent Patricia Dorsey, Amanda Jozkowski, James Miller, Pat Sands, Tom Scanlan, and Steve Whisler.

Advertisement

Only one of the five commissioner districts in Carroll County had a Democratic candidate. All the rest were Republican. All but one of the five Carroll commissioner districts have only Republican competitors. Zach Hands, 28, of Westminster, ran as a Democrat in commissioner District 3, which is in the central portion of the county. and includes the City of Westminster, includes has the sole Democrat in the race, Zach Hands, 28, of Westminster. He will face the winner of the Republican primary, either Marsha Herbert, 70, a current Board of Education member, or Tom Gordon, 46. Both also live in Westminster.

The other county race that will be decided in the primary is Carroll County State’s Attorney. Republicans David Ellin, 48, a medical malpractice attorney in private practice in Carroll, and Haven Shoemaker, 57, who represents District 5 in the Maryland General Assembly and is a former county commissioner, are competing for the at seat.

At Friendship Valley Elementary School in Westminster, a District 3 precinct, voting was steady Tuesday afternoon. Chief Election Judge Dawn Grammer said there were some lines to vote, but “everything is going good.”