Delegates question Westminster election integrity; city responds that concerns have no merit

In the letter, Novotny and Shoemaker cite the newsletter misprint by the city when information about each candidate was sent by the city to Westminster voters. The information for Dillon, who justified the relevance of his being a member of the Republican party in the nonpartisan election, was replaced by a city council candidate’s information in what Dominick called an inadvertent misprint. The city corrected the error online, mailed out corrected versions and placed a full-page advertisement with the correct information in the Times.