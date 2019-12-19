A water main break has been reported in a busy area of Eldersburg, the Carroll County Bureau of Utilities announced Thursday afternoon.
The bureau received a report of a water main break in the area of Londontown Boulevard at about noon Thursday, according to a news release.
Workers are searching for the location of the break, which will take hours to repair, the release states, and water service will likely be interrupted in the area through the evening.
The bureau did not specify how many residences and businesses were affected by the break. There are multiple businesses in the area of the break.
A staffer who answered a call to the bureau number listed on the news release declined to comment.
This story will be updated.