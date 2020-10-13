Community coming together to help young Eldersburg girl in fight against cancer

“She had to be bathed every six hours [during that time] because the chemo drug is secreted from the body in every way, even sweat. They couldn’t even put a sticker on her because the drug would come through her skin, cling to the sticker and burn her,” Renehan said. “It’s horrible when you see your daughter throwing up and you can’t hug her or comfort her. This happened every Thursday through Sunday night each time she had chemo. It was rough. Chemo is so toxic.”