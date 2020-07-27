Eldersburg author uses new book to help those recovering from addiction after the loss of her son

Tammy Lofink, wife and mother of two, just released her book, “Reclaiming My Life,” a story about the loss of her son to an accidental heroin overdose.
She established a nonprofit that raises awareness about addiction, Rising Above Addiction, in Westminster, just one year after losing her son in 2015. Rising Above Addiction is a community partner with the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office and hosts annual fundraising events to provide treatment and assistance to those recovering from addiction. Two sober homes for women have been opened. Her book can be found at www.risingaboveaddiction.com/book. All net proceeds directly benefit Rising Above Addiction.
The Times caught up with Lofink, of Eldersburg, to talk about her new book and how she turned her grief into action to help those struggling with substance abuse find their way to recovery.
Q: You lost your son, Robert Mason Lofink, to a drug overdose at the age of 18 in 2014. What prompted you and Sylvia Blair to team up to write the book “Reclaiming My Life”?
A: My new book, “Reclaiming My Life,” is a poignant and triumphant journey through the loss of my child to addiction. The book resonates with families who have lost loved ones or who suffer through the pain of addiction. It shows families the way to get help so that they do not have to experience what I went through. My book is an inspirational story about surviving and overcoming tragedy and finding a way back to a meaningful life.
I have always used writing as a tool to help me to get through difficult times, and I have always wanted to write a book. I connected with local writer Sylvia Blair at a business networking meeting about a year ago. Together, we outlined the book, and talked about my story, in the hopes of helping others. We also got to know one another by meeting weekly at my home over lunch. I am so very proud of the work that we put into this book.
Q: How did you cope with the loss of your son and what helped you to move forward?
A: A loss like mine is never easy and continues to be difficult to this day. I had a strong desire to turn my tragedy into something meaningful that could help others. On the one-year anniversary of Robert’s death, I co-founded Rising Above Addiction. We offer financial assistance, support, family care navigation, and education for families and individuals who are suffering from addiction. Financial assistance is provided however possible to help people struggling with addiction, including treatment, insurance co-payments, shelter, clothing, food, etc. Rising Above Addiction is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, located in Westminster. Net proceeds from “Reclaiming My Life” go to Rising Above Addiction. We have also opened two sober homes for women, which are supported by the community.
Q: What would you say to someone who is going through a similar tragedy to what you went through?
A: There is not a lot you can say to a parent who has lost a child, and it is very little you can do to comfort a grieving parent. What I tell a grieving parent is, “I understand exactly what you are going through. I am here for anything and everything that you need from me. I will be by your side, and I promise to stay by your side through this journey. You will get through this, somehow, someway, and even though a piece of your spirit goes with your child, you will receive gifts from this tragic loss. You will understand life on a whole new level. It will be both beautiful and tragic, all at the same time.”
Q: Why do you believe that Carroll County is in need of sober homes and addiction treatment centers?
A: The addiction epidemic is on the rise around the nation, including in areas like Carroll County. Sober homes help to bridge the gap between going from treatment to going back home. It is a form of after-care assistance that helps individuals continue on the journey to succeed in recovery. The homes have rules, supervision, and accountability. As a result, residents can learn life skills that will help them when they are ready to be on their own.
Rising Above Addiction provides treatment resources, thanks to financial donations and support from the community. The nonprofit also helps families and individuals struggling to navigate treatment. Time is of the essence when someone is ready and willing to get to treatment. We are usually able to help people get to treatment right away.
Q: What are some of the events and projects that Rising Above Addiction participates in to help those facing drug addiction?
A: We have annual fundraising events, including a 5K run and a music fest, among others. We also have a golf tournament in which we partner with the Carroll County Drug Court Fund. I help to educate the public and raise awareness within the community. I am a community partner with the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s office. I am asked to speak at community events about my experiences and how we as a community can make a difference in the addiction epidemic.
Q: What should people know about the other resources that the organization offers in the area and the work that you do?
A: Rising Above Addiction also owns and operates two female sober homes. The homes are 12-step recovery houses. Clients are tested for drugs and alcohol on a regular basis, required to follow house rules, acquire a sponsor, and attend regular meetings. Our sober homes will be providing therapy groups, twice a month, and also offering individual therapy to the girls, starting in September 2020. We hope that this will be another stepping stone towards the success of recovery. If our homes are full or we cannot meet the needs of the individual, we refer to other sober homes. These referrals include helping men find a sober living.
Q: What are some misconceptions about drug addiction?
A: We need to address and alleviate the stigma of addiction. Addiction doesn’t discriminate against age, race, socioeconomic status, or occupation. Addiction can happen to anyone. We need to break the stereotypes. We need to address the mental health aspects and help people to find other ways to cope, instead of turning to drugs.
Q: What do you hope readers take away from your book?
A: I hope that people can relate to the book. I hope that they receive inspiration, help, and healing. I want people to know that even with a loss, there can be hope and a new sense of normal one day. Losing my son is an everyday struggle. However, he is saving lives, and that is a beautiful gift.