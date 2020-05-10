'Social distancing doesn’t stop you from saying I love you’: Daughters keeping mothers safe during COVID-19 pandemic

“Before the pandemic, the delivery man would bring the boxes into her second bedroom, he would stock them against the wall and that was like three trips. He would just stack it against the wall,” said Gaither. “Now ‚since the pandemic, he can’t come into the apartment, he has to leave them at the door. So, now I have to carry those 30 to 40 boxes to her room and each box contains two bags of dialysate, which is the fluid that they use for dialysis and they’re six liters each.”