‘L.O.S.T Gate’ exhibit by Baltimore-based Ariston Jacks to open Sept. 26 in Carroll Community College gallery

The pieces being installed in “L.O.S.T. Gate” range in size from compact works rich in detail to the titular piece, a woodcut that stands as tall as a grown man.
Baltimore-based artist Ariston Jacks — who has a master’s in Painting & Printmaking from the University of Arkansas and has had work exhibited widely throughout the American South and East Coast — said one of the themes that runs through them all is family.
“The importance of family, I don’t think is is is demonstrated in popular media and popular culture. Your family makes or breaks you as a person,” he said.
“In the Black community, in the African American community, the family has always been of imminent importance. But the significance of the family is not allowed to be in public spaces, museum spaces, gallery spaces, like that’s not something that’s celebrated. But lately it is becoming more prevalent and I’m happy to see that.”
“L.O.S.T. Gate: The Art of Ariston Jacks" is the first show of the semester at Carroll Community College’s Scott Center Gallery after the gallery’s break for the summer. It features all pieces by Jacks, who works in multiple mediums from painting to woodblock printing.
The opening reception will be held Thursday, Sept. 26 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The show will be in the gallery for public viewing through Nov. 2. Admission to the gallery is free and the gallery is open almost any time the college is, said Jessi Hardesty, curator of collections and exhibitions.
Like many aspects of the show, the title “L.O.S.T. Gate” has layered meanings. L.O.S.T is an acronym that Jacks has created to mean “Lineage of Supreme Triumph.”
“It’s an excellent portrayal of the black experience in America," he said, of the L.O.S.T. double meaning. "You know, our experience can be viewed as negative and limitations. But if you really analyze it and go into the historical significance of what has occurred in America, in our existence, our success in America can be seen as nothing but extremely positive.”
“I like for the work to, to imply a lot of different things. ... It could be perceived as I lost my gate to my lineage, but in reality the gate to my lineage is wide open, and I am steadily creating that gate and facilitating that gate by having a family and raising children knowledgeably."
The artist’s statement he crafted for the for the exhibit reads: “Guided by the spirit realm, research, and the oral tradition of my Father, I construct a modern mythology centered in truth and impending prophecy."
Each of the pieces tells a narrative. But those narratives don’t always suggest themselves in neatly tied bows to the viewer.
The statement continues, “'The L.O.S.T. Gate (Legacy of Supreme Triumph)' series documents my ancestral heritage through veiled images that are filled with secret messages and sacred geometry presented through a contemporary lens. These mythical narratives of family, archetype, and icon illuminate the spirit of man by chronicling discerning perspectives which illustrate the human condition outside of the edited scope of mainstream culture.”
Jacks said: “I could break each piece all the way down to you, but I kind of don’t like doing that. I really enjoy people enjoying the work, looking at the work and coming up with their own conclusions, making their own assumptions.”
For students at Carroll Community College, gallery shows throughout the semester are woven through their curriculum.
“They have a lot of opportunities, not just to interact with the artists, but also just to to interact repeatedly with the artists’ work," Hardesty said. “I do try to make connections to their course material a bit with each show, but I don’t curate the shows around how they will interact with the class."
Jacks spent time as a professor at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
“I actually enjoy exhibiting on university campuses," he said. "You have people who are in the process of learning, of matriculating through education and being able to enjoy the work.”
More information about Jacks and his work can be found at aristonjacks.com.