East Middle School principal James Carver, center, talks about the location of the new school building with Board of Education member Marsha Herbert, right, as SGA president, eighth grader Brody Lockwood, left, looks on during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new East Middle School building which will replace the 85 year old former Westminster High School building that currently houses East Middle's nearly 800 students. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)