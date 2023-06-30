East Middle on track to open in September; souvenir bricks from old building offered for free

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The new East Middle School building in Westminster is on schedule to be open when classes begin this fall. The nearly $65.9 million project is also on budget, according to a construction report from Ray Prokop, director of facilities management for Carroll County Public Schools.

“We have every intention of being open [Sept. 5] for the first day of school,” Prokop said.

He presented the report to the Board of Education Meeting on June 14.

Demolition of the old building will delay construction of the school’s bus loop, Prokop said. The goal is to have new roads open for bus traffic before the end of the year.

“Pickup and drop-off for the first few months is going to be a compromise or an alternative to what will be the finished product,” he said.

The demolition crew is salvaging any materials of value, Prokop said, and a fence has been erected around the property to ensure bystander safety when demolition begins.

Plans for the new school were set in motion in September of 2020 when the school board unanimously approved schematic design plans.

Construction began in summer 2021, with a goal of finishing by the end of this summer. Prokop said the project has been challenging because it requires logistics for both construction and demolition on a tight timetable.

East Middle was considered for permanent closure by the board before Charles Carroll Elementary, New Windsor Middle, and North Carroll High schools were shut down at the end of the 2015-16 school year.

Opened in 1936, the old building served as Westminster High School for about 35 years and has been a middle school for nearly 50 years.

Several features of the old building – including limestone, lighting fixtures, auditorium seats, and parts of the building’s façade – will be incorporated into the new building. Prokop said the new building also will feature pictures, artifacts and references to the history of the old school.

Connection to a high school can be particularly strong, Prokop said, and those most interested in preserving the old building’s history tend to be Westminster High School graduates from the classes of 1965 to 1972.

Bricks from the historic building will be offered free to the public due to popular demand, Prokop said. Anyone interested in owning a piece of the old school can email the facilities director at RaymondProkop@carrollk12.org.

Bricks will be available while supplies last, Prokop said. So far, 250 bricks have been claimed, including a 100-brick request from the Westminster High School class of 1970.

“These are bricks that have been used,” Prokop said, “these are not going to be new. There’s going to be mortar attached to them. There’s going to perhaps be some damage from the demolition. We’re not trying to preserve, we’re trying to bring this building down in a reasonably fast manner so we can build a bus loop.”

South Carroll High gets insurance money to help with fire remediation

In May, South Carroll High School’s main office caught fire, and earlier this month more than $31,000 of cleanup, repair and smoke remediation insurance payments were awarded to the school system, according to Superintendent Cynthia McCabe.

Payments were made through an insurance claim after payment of the deductible.

“This is acknowledgement of the emergency procurement we used to address the situation,” McCabe said. “It does not cover the full cost of the fire though.”

Maryland State Fire Marshal spokesperson Oliver Alkire said the fire is believed to have been accidental and not the result of arson.

Fire departments responded to a report of a fire at the high school at about 3:40 a.m., May 20, according to a release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Firefighters discovered a fire inside the administrative front offices, and the fire was under control in about 10 minutes.

Classes were not impacted and staff who worked in the office were temporarily moved to counseling offices, Carroll County Public Schools Communications Officer Carey Gaddis said.