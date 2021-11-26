Eagle Scout project by Century High sophomore provides Piney Run Park with life-saving equipment

An Eagle Project is an opportunity for a member of Scouts BSA (formerly Boy Scouts of America) to demonstrate leadership while performing a project for the benefit of their community. This is the culmination of the Scout’s leadership training and it requires a significant effort on his or her part. The project must benefit an organization other than the BSA and it cannot be performed for an individual or a business or be commercial in nature. Completing an Eagle Project is a requirement in order for Scouts to attain the Eagle Scout rank, the highest rank in scouting.