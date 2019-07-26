Fire marshal investigating trash receptacle fire at Hampstead church

The cause of a fire in a trash receptacle behind a Hampstead church Thursday is under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The call for the fire came at about 8:11 p.m. Thursday, and the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company responded to the rear of the trash bins near St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. No injuries were reported, according to a notice of investigation.
Firefighters were able to control the fire within about two minutes, according to a notice of investigation. It extended to a trash receptacle and nearby shrubbery. The cost of the damage is estimated at $200, according to the notice.
Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-836-4844.