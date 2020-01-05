Four people have been charged with drug distribution and stealing a car following a traffic stop in Reese on Dec. 28.
William Joseph Iser, 51, of the 4000 block of Littlestown Pike, Westminster, Michael John Reynolds, 26, of unknown address, Candice Horner, 52, of the 1300 block of Trevanian Road, Taneytown and Quentin Foye Weston Jr., 25, of the 3900 block of Rokeby Road, Baltimore, are all charged with the same five crimes, according to electronic court records. The charges are one count each possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft of value between $1,500 and $25,000, possession of a controlled dangerous substance other than marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, per the records.
The charges are felonies with the exception of the possession and paraphernalia charges, which are misdemeanors.
According to charging documents, it was around 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 28 when a Maryland State Trooper headed west on Md. 140 noticed a tan Toyota Camry headed the same direction at the Carroll/Baltimore County line.
The trooper ran a check of the license plate and found the car had been reported stolen, and so pulled the vehicle over just east of Reese Road, according to charging documents.
Police found Iser driving the vehicle, Reynolds in the front passenger seat, Horner in the rear left seat and Weston in the rear passenger seat, according to charging documents.
After being read their rights, all four people allegedly waived their right to remain silent and spoke with police, according to charging documents.
Iser allegedly told police that he did not know the car was stolen when he met with Horner and Reynolds that evening in Taneytown, before driving to Reisterstown to pick up Weston, per charging documents.
Horner allegedly told police she had borrowed the car from an ex-boyfriend for a trip to Delaware a few days earlier and that when the group knew they were getting pulled over, that Weston allegedly placed a sock full of crack cocaine under the front passenger seat, according to charging documents. Horner allegedly told police that she then stuck the sock of crack into her pants, per the documents.
Reynolds allegedly told police that he did not know the car was stolen or that Horner had drugs on her, according to charging documents.
Weston allegedly told police he did not know anyone in the car and that he was just getting a ride to a family member’s home in Westminster, according to charging documents.
A search of Horner uncovered a sock tucked into her waistband that contained 107 vials of crack cocaine divided between two plastic bags, according to charging documents, as well as a glass pipe with burnt residue.
Glass pipes with burnt residue were also found on Iser and Reynolds, but no drugs or paraphernalia were found in the search of Weston, according to charging documents.
All four were arrested and taken to Carroll County Central Booking.
Per electronic court records, Weston was released Dec. 28 after posting $10,000 bail and Iser was released Dec. 28 after posting a $7,500 bail, while Horner is still being held on a $10,000 bond and Reynolds is being held without bond.
Reynolds and Horner each have hearings in Carroll County District Court scheduled for Jan. 29, per electronic court records, while Iser’s next court date is Jan. 31 and Weston’s is Jan. 28.
Voicemails left for Iser and Weston requesting comment for this story were not immediately returned.