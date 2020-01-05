William Joseph Iser, 51, of the 4000 block of Littlestown Pike, Westminster, Michael John Reynolds, 26, of unknown address, Candice Horner, 52, of the 1300 block of Trevanian Road, Taneytown and Quentin Foye Weston Jr., 25, of the 3900 block of Rokeby Road, Baltimore, are all charged with the same five crimes, according to electronic court records. The charges are one count each possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft of value between $1,500 and $25,000, possession of a controlled dangerous substance other than marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, per the records.