The Westminster Police Department and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug enforcement operation on Friday, resulting in a Salisbury man being charged with drug distribution, according to a news release.
The investigation focused on the area of West Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Westminster in response to concerns of illegal drug activity in the area, according to the news release from the Westminster Police Department.
James Michael Alton Jr., 31, of the 4600 block of Nutters Cross Road, was charged with one count each of distribution of cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug packaging material.
According to the release, an undercover officer purchased crack cocaine from Alton after observing him act suspiciously in the area of West Main and Carroll streets. The officer saw Alton dart back and forth from the outside of Bond Street apartments multiple times, according to the statement of probable cause.
Alton attempted to run away but was caught and arrested, according to the release.
He was initially held on $6,000 bond at the Carroll County Detention Center but is now being held without bond after a Tuesday hearing.
Alton has court dates scheduled for Nov. 8 and Dec. 13. He is being represented by a public defender, court records show.
The operation also resulted in the arrest of a woman on a charge of possession of cocaine.