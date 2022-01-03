Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration | PHOTOS

The Dream Big Union Bridge, New Year's Eve Celebration that kicked off a year of events celebrating the 150th anniversary of the town, December 31, 2021.
Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration
Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration
Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration
Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration
Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration
Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration
Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration
Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration