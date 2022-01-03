xml:space="preserve">
Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration | PHOTOS

Visitors stroll up Main St. during the Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration Friday night which kicked off a year of events celebrating the 150th anniversary of the town.
(Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

Jan 03, 2022
The Dream Big Union Bridge, New Year's Eve Celebration that kicked off a year of events celebrating the 150th anniversary of the town, December 31, 2021.
The clock counts down beneath a giant ornament set to be raised at midnight during the Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration Friday night. The event kicked off a year of celebrating the town's 150th anniversary.
The clock counts down beneath a giant ornament set to be raised at midnight during the Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration Friday night. The event kicked off a year of celebrating the town's 150th anniversary. (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)
Amy Keeney and her daughter Kiyra play a game together at Linbeau's Railway Pub during the Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration Friday night which kicked off a year of events celebrating the 150th anniversary of the town.
Amy Keeney and her daughter Kiyra play a game together at Linbeau's Railway Pub during the Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration Friday night which kicked off a year of events celebrating the 150th anniversary of the town. (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)
Visitors find time for a quick meal during the Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration Friday night. The event kicked off a year of celebrating the town's 150th anniversary.
Visitors find time for a quick meal during the Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration Friday night. The event kicked off a year of celebrating the town's 150th anniversary. (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)
New Year's Eve party favors are available for those who attended the Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration Friday night. The event kicked off a year of celebrating the town's 150th anniversary.
New Year's Eve party favors are available for those who attended the Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration Friday night. The event kicked off a year of celebrating the town's 150th anniversary. (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)
Anna and Todd Rosenfeld of Mt. Airy enjoy each other's company on East Broadway Street during the Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration Friday night. The event kicked off a year of celebrating the town's 150th anniversary.
Anna and Todd Rosenfeld of Mt. Airy enjoy each other's company on East Broadway Street during the Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration Friday night. The event kicked off a year of celebrating the town's 150th anniversary. (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)
Visitors stroll up Main St. during the Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration Friday night which kicked off a year of events celebrating the 150th anniversary of the town.
Visitors stroll up Main St. during the Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration Friday night which kicked off a year of events celebrating the 150th anniversary of the town. (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)
With shops open until 10p.m., Keilee Alban takes the opportunity to shop at the Gift and Thrift Boutique during the Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration Friday night. The event kicked off a year of celebrating the town's 150th anniversary.
With shops open until 10p.m., Keilee Alban takes the opportunity to shop at the Gift and Thrift Boutique during the Dream Big Union Bridge New Year's Eve Celebration Friday night. The event kicked off a year of celebrating the town's 150th anniversary. (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)
John Haynes and his daughter, Rylynn (4) peruse the New Year's Eve party favors upon arriving at the Dream Big Union Bridge Celebration Friday night. The event kicked off a year of celebrating the 150th anniversary of the town.
John Haynes and his daughter, Rylynn (4) peruse the New Year's Eve party favors upon arriving at the Dream Big Union Bridge Celebration Friday night. The event kicked off a year of celebrating the 150th anniversary of the town. (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)
