Sykesville festival invites guests to wear wedding, prom dresses for day to sample wine, check out Main Street booths

The Downtown Sykesville Connection is hosting its first Bubbles and Tulle Festival this weekend, inviting guests to wear wedding, bridesmaid or prom dresses and enjoy unlimited sampling of wine and sparking wine varieties from all over the world.
Held this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in downtown Sykesville, the event will feature high-top tables, black linen, and a photographer to capture fashion statements of the day at the “Greetings from Sykesville” mural located at 7541 Main St.
“This is something we’ve been thinking about doing since 2016,” said Julie Della-Maria, executive director of the Downtown Sykesville Connection. “Your mood immediately changes when you’re wearing something unusual around your friends … It boosts your happiness.”
A selection of wines not only from Maryland but also Italy, France, Spain, Napa, Sonoma and Washington state will be offered at the festival.
“It’s the perfect event to dress up for … It’s something that will make people smile and excite them,” Della-Maria said.
Guests who show up on Saturday in a dress from Rita’s Closet, a store which sells gently used gowns at a discounted price to fund scholarships, can enter for a chance to win a $200 shopping spree.
In addition, the Carroll Hospital Foundation will have a booth where they will share information and connect with county residents. A portion of the event’s by-the-glass sales will be donated to the group.
The Downtown Sykesville Connection is also partnering with local businesses and residents to provide demonstrations from Hair by Samsara, cupcake tasting from Sweet Simplici-Tea and tarot card and palm readings from local psychic mediums, the Eckharts.
Around 30 booths run by artists and Main Street partners will be on hand, along with a lineup of food trucks. Baltimore’s Wedding D.J. will be providing music throughout the day.
“The success of this event is very important to us and we are working very hard to make it a wonderful experience for participants and guests” Della-Maria mentioned. “I really think it’s a cool idea.”
Free shuttles, regular and ADA accessible, will be available from Sykesville Middle School from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Masks will not be required per state and county COVID-19 guidelines, but precautions are being taken to keep the event safe and comfortable for guests. Only 500 tickets will be available and the placement of tables will allow for social distancing.
Tickets can be purchased for $50 at downtownsykesville.com/product/2021-bubble-tulle-festival-tickets. The event will go on rain or shine.