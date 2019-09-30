A Maryland-based relief organization recently conducted two deployments to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian.
Disaster Aid USA, based out of Lanham and composed of Rotary Club members, sent workers to Ocracoke, North Carolina and Nassau, Bahamas.
Paul Mahata of the Mount Airy Rotary Club, is the communication coordinator for the North Carolina deployment. He said that deployment to Ocracoke will help those with damaged homes.
“We take out all the dirt from the house and try to clear out some of that drywall, which is wet or which is about to be going under mold and then dry the house with dryers,” said Mahata. “We go there, we see what the situation is, we help as many people as we can and we get them from hurting.”
Mahata and another volunteer left Ocracoke on Sunday but two more were sent out following their departure, according to Mahata.
“It is finally helping the people, mostly elderly or people who are disabled, people who cannot do any repair work for their house,” said Mahata. “So, it is mostly helping them rebuild a little bit."
Mahata said the deployment to Ocracoke differs greatly from the one to Nassau.
The Bahamas deployment had the goal of providing 100 tents to those who lost their homes to the storm.
“Part of our mission is to deliver shelter and water filtration to the areas better or hardest hit or those that are in the most need. We were able to determine that we would take the overflow evacuees that are coming in from Africa and Grand Bahama. Currently, right now, on the island, there are several shelters that are at capacity so, we’re going to be providing shelter for for those people that are getting displaced out of those shelters,” said Disaster Aid USA volunteer Dan Crawford from Idaho. “We are setting up a camp at the Boy Scout headquarters here on Nassau and that will house about 300 folks, and they will have our shelter kits‚ they will have food concession, water concession, sanitary conditions and all of those will be approved by the Bahamian government.
"So, we’re working closely with with NEMA [National Emergency Management Agency] on that, which is their version of FEMA. In addition to that, we have been over to Grand Bahama Island, to train and deliver water filtration to folks who have contaminated water.”
The water filtration system the volunteers taught the Bahamians to use will produce about 500 gallons of water a day for about 80 families, according to Crawford.
Crawford was in the Bahamas from Sept. 9 to Sept. 21 but more volunteers were sent out after him, according to Larry Agee, executive director of DAUSA.
“In addition, we’re going to be setting up tents over there for people who were displaced out of their homes, they were able to live in our tent quarters while they are in the rebuilding process,” said Crawford.