Carroll County Government announces web page for volunteer and donation opportunities

By
Carroll County Times
May 08, 2020 2:23 PM

The Carroll County Government announced the development of a new web page on its site listing volunteer and donation opportunities to the local COVID-19 response.

According to a news release from the Carroll County Government office, the county and state have plenty of opportunities for members of the public to contribute.

Some of the volunteer opportunities include Maryland Unites, Maryland Responds Registry, Maryland Food Bank and Meals on Wheels. Some of the donation opportunities include Carroll Hospital, Carroll County Health Department, Human Services Program and many more.

Contact agency offices at the contact information provided on the donation page before you donate. The needs of different agencies are also listed on the site.

