An abuser sometimes makes their victim feel stupid or that they won’t be believed, according to Rainey. She said victims might not report because they have children with their abuser and don’t want to break up the family, or if they lack the financial means to leave. The abuser might threaten the victim with violence to prevent reporting or the victim might not have family to turn to for shelter. Sometimes, the abuser holds a victim’s immigration status over their head, threatening to have them deported.