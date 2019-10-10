“What I discovered was that in our area here in South Carroll, we really have to drive 25 minutes in every direction to access the closest dog park, which is an area where dogs can run off leash. Under the law in our area, dogs can’t run off leash, in Freedom Park, for example," Martin said. “So, I met with Jeff Degitz, who is the director of the Recreation and Parks Department here in Carroll County, in the fall of ’16. We had several informational sessions and, basically, that led to the development of the small committee (Friends of South Carroll Dog Park).”