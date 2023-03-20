Dogs sit, stay and leap their way to success at 85th annual obedience and rally trials at Carroll County Ag Center

Sally Henry rewards her Golden Retriever Zoom after an event at the 85th Annual Obedience Trial and 23rd Annual Rally Trials at Carroll County Agriculture Center on March 19, 2023. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

Some of the best behaved and most accomplished dogs in Carroll County and beyond converged on the Ag Center’s Shipley Arena in Westminster Sunday for the Dog Owners’ Training Club’s 85th annual trial event.

Gail Phillips of Mount Airy, the Dog Owners’ Training Club of Maryland president and trial chair, said it’s “absolutely amazing to watch those dogs work.”

Phillips said the event fulfills a requirement for the training club to sustain membership in the American Kennel Club. The Dog Owners’ Training Club remains the AKC’s second-oldest training club member, she added.

The event is comprised of obedience and rally trials, each with their own rules set by the American Kennel Club, Phillips said. Obedience trials measure a dog’s ability to follow instruction, while rally trials are geared toward measuring a dog and owner’s ability to navigate through a skills course as a team. Several dozen dog-and-owner teams signed up for each trial event.

There are also different levels of competition from novice to adept, with some skill levels and tasks requiring leashes and some prohibiting their use.

“It is fascinating to watch what some of these teams are able to do at the upper level,” Phillips said, “and it’s kind of encouraging to the newbies.”

If a team performs well enough, the dog might be eligible to earn a title. Titles are letters behind the pet’s name that denote if a dog is a seasoned competitor to anyone knowledgeable of the canine sports world, Phillips said.

Phillips currently competes with two German shepherds — a female named Raven and a male named Gedi.

Despite having a string of more than 20 titles apiece, Raven and Gedi are far from the most decorated dogs Phillips has competed with, she said. Another German shepherd owned by Phillips won first place in the nation for rally trials in 2018.

Phillips said everyone has a different reason for participating.

“At least for myself, it’s to be able to prove to my myself and to my dog that we together make a good team and we can do anything we set our mind to,” she said. “Some of these folks in the upper level especially are very, very competitive.”

The Dog Owner Training Club meets every Wednesday at the Carroll County Agriculture Center. To find out more, go to https://dotc4dogs.org/wp/.