The Carroll County Health Department is seeking information about a dog, or its owner, after the dog bit a person Monday in Westminster.
According to a Thursday afternoon Health Department media release, the dog in question was tied up outside the tCUP cafe and Liberty Mart convenience store at the intersection of Main Street and Liberty St./Md. 27 around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, when it bit a person. The dog is described as being of medium size, with straight, medium length fur that was primarily white with some brown coloration.
Unless the dog or its owner can be located by Nov. 7, and the animal confirmed to be healthy, the bite victim will have to undergo a series of rabies post-exposure shots as a precaution against possible transmission of the fatal disease.
Anyone with information about the dog or its owner should call the Health Department at 410-876-1884 or the Human Society of Carroll County at 410-848-4810.