‘It’s really the best way to bring COVID-19 to an end’: Mount Airy doctor among first to receive vaccine

About one-quarter of Carroll countians said they won’t get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available according to the Community COVID-19 Vaccine Survey taken by some 10,600 people from Nov. 28 through Dec. 8. More than 3,300 people, or roughly 32%, said they’d definitely get the vaccine as soon as it becomes available, while 23% said they’d definitely not take it (2,340). Nearly 20% who answered said they’d probably get the vaccine.