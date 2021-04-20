Applicants sought for Carroll County District Court judge

Any lawyer interested in appointment to this vacancy should complete the personal data questionnaire which is available as a downloadable document on the judiciary’s web site at www.mdcourts.gov/judgeselect. Any applicant who reapplies to a commission with whom they have filed a personal data questionnaire within the past 24 months need not file a new questionnaire. The candidate may submit a letter stating that he or she is reapplying and submit any changes that have occurred since the submission of the earlier questionnaire.