Applicants sought for Carroll County District Court judge

Due to the retirement of the Honorable Brian D. Green on April 2, 2021, a vacancy exists on the District Court for Carroll County. This vacancy is to be filled by appointment of Gov. Hogan, according to a news release from the Trial Courts Judicial Nominating Commission for Commission District 8.
Any lawyer interested in appointment to this vacancy should complete the personal data questionnaire which is available as a downloadable document on the judiciary’s web site at www.mdcourts.gov/judgeselect. Any applicant who reapplies to a commission with whom they have filed a personal data questionnaire within the past 24 months need not file a new questionnaire. The candidate may submit a letter stating that he or she is reapplying and submit any changes that have occurred since the submission of the earlier questionnaire.
The completed personal data questionnaire and two writing samples (17 copies total) must be received by Debra Kaminski or Ebonye Caldwell in the Administrative Office of the Courts, Human Resources Department, 187 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Fourth Floor, Annapolis, Maryland, 21401, by the close of business at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 17.
Any questions about the application process should be directed to Kaminski 410-260-1271 or Caldwell 410-260-1289 at the Administrative Office of the Courts or via the Maryland Relay Service (TTY/Voice) 1-800-735-2258.