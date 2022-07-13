Two Republican challengers looking to unseat Rothstein in District 5 race for Board of Carroll County Commissioners

Editor’s note: The Carroll County Times is publishing a series of stories leading up to the July 19 primary election about candidates in the Board of Carroll County Commissioners’ race. There are five commissioners on the board, each of whom represents a home district. Commissioners are responsible for legislative and executive county functions; they set the county tax rate and determine its annual budget allocations.

Carroll County Commissioners President Ed Rothstein is seeking reelection to his position representing District 5, and will face two challengers in the Republican primary July 19. No Democrats have filed to run in the district, meaning the winner will be decided by the primary.

District 5 includes the southeast portion of the county, including the towns of Eldersburg and Sykesville. All three candidates live in Sykesville.

Cathey Allison

According to her campaign Facebook page, Allison is a professional network analyst and engineer and has owned a contract business since 1983. She has worked her own farms for more than 30 years.

She is a member of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee.

Her most recent campaign finance report, filed with the State Board of Elections on July 5, is an Affidavit of Limited Contributions and Expenditures, meaning that she did not intend to receive contributions or make expenditures in the cumulative amount of $1,000 or more, according to the affidavit.

Allison could not be reached for comment and she did not complete The Baltimore Sun Voter Guide.

Kate M. Maerten

Maerten, 43, has no previous political experience, and said she decided to join the race for the Board of County Commissioners in December, after commissioners voted to require all unvaccinated county employees, and any visitors regardless of vaccination status, to wear an appropriate mask in government facilities.

The policy went into effect Jan. 1 and was lifted in February, when masks were made optional by commissioners.

“After sitting in a commissioner board meeting, I was disgusted by what was voted on,” Mareten said. “Every decision this county makes directly impacts my family.”

Maerten is self-employed as an insurance broker with Maerten Insurance Group and earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania.

Maerten said, “it is time to get the county government back to work for the people,” and that she has the “passion, energy, drive and endurance” to work for the residents of the county.

“My husband and I have five school-aged children, each own our own business, and live, work and play in this community,” she said. “We want Carroll County to be a safe place to continue raising our children and hope they plant their roots here when they start families of their own.

“I will continue to make sure Carroll County remains a place where people want to live, work and play.”

Her most recent campaign finance report filed with the State Board of Elections on July 3, states that Maerten collected $2,378.48 in contributions, spent $2,481.64 on direct mailing and other expenses, and has a cash balance of $1,661.09.

Ed Rothstein

Rothstein, 58, ran unopposed in the 2018 general election and is finishing his first term in office. He was elected president of the Board of Carroll County Commissioners in 2020.

Rothstein earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Lock Haven University, a master’s degree in national resource strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, National Defense University, and a master’s degree in human resources from Webster University.

He said he was inspired by his late father to seek reelection to the board of commissioners.

“These past few months have been very challenging for me and the family as I watched my dad navigate through advanced Parkinson’s until his passing this past week on July 4th,” Rothstein stated in an email. “He showed strength and courage throughout the most difficult days. He lived his life as a dedicated husband of 66 years, an awesome dad, grandfather, and great-grandfather, along with being a selfless servant in all he did as a teacher and coach. In other words, he was about deeds and not just words.”

Rothstein said he wants to continue as a commissioner in order “to continue to be that servant leader, community-focused neighbor, and team player for Carroll County.”

“My dad taught me so much not by his words, but by his actions, and I believe I have so much more to give to Carroll County,” Rothstein said.

His most recent campaign finance report filed on July 3 shows that Rothstein raised $8,100 in contributions and spent $6,544.88 on field expenses, media and printing and campaign materials. He has a cash balance of $12,619.11.

Contributions to his campaign included $500 from Captains Cove Land Development LLC, in Timonium, and $4,000 from Realtors PAC - Maryland, of Annapolis.