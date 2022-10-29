Only one Democrat is on the local ballot in Carroll County. The Democratic Central Committee says it’s ‘very frustrating.’

When residents of Carroll County’s District 3 cast a ballot in this year’s general election, they will be the only ones who can vote in a race between a local Democrat and a local Republican.

There is only one Democrat running for local office in the county, and he is running for the District 3 commissioner seat.

District 3 is centrally located in Carroll and includes the City of Westminster. Two candidates are on the ballot to represent the district for the next four years — Republican Tom Gordon and Democrat Zach Hands.

Hands is the only Democrat running for commissioner in any of the county’s five districts. The four other races only have a Republican candidate running.

In District 1, Republican Joe Vigliotti is the only candidate. In District 2, the sole candidate is Republican Kenneth Kiler. In District 4, Michael Guerin is the only choice on the ballot. And in District 5, incumbent commissioner Ed Rothstein is the only candidate.

Each of those candidates did have competition for the commissioners race this year. Multiple Republican candidates ran in each district in the July primary election. But Hands was the only Democrat in July as well.

Don West, chairman of the Carroll County Democratic Central Committee, said it’s “very frustrating” that few local Democrats are running for office in Carroll. He has no real answers as to why.

“That is the 64 million-dollar question,” West said. “We have some good candidates, Zach included. But we’re out-registered 2 to 1, so it’s tough to get people who want to run in an election that is already done before it ends. It’s running a race that is already decided.”

As of this week, in Carroll County there are 63,771 voters registered Republican and 33,572 registered Democrats, as well as 28,139 unaffiliated voters. There are also 1,033 voters considered “other,” 797 registered with the Libertarian Party, 191 with the Green Party and 102 registered with the Working Class Party.

West said the margins of defeat at the polls is high for Carroll County Democrats.

After Nov. 8, the central committee will tackle the issue of getting more Democrats to run for office, he said.

“There must be something we can do,” he said. “It’s very frustrating. There are Democrats in Carroll County that are just as good as Republicans.”

District 3 commissioner candidates

Hands, 29, is a legislative and government affairs consultant who was a member of the Democratic Central Committee from 2014-2018.

“I am running for county commissioner because I think it’s absolutely crucial that we have some fresh ideas and perspectives in our local government, and that everyone has a voice and a seat at the table,” Hands stated in an email. “Our county leadership has looked the same for a long time and we need a change.

“I believe my experience in government can be valuable to help our county take the necessary steps forward,” he stated. “I care deeply about the communities that I have called home for many years and I hope I have the opportunity to serve.”

Hands said, if elected, he will listen to the concerns and needs of the residents in District 3, and he will always have an “open door” policy.

“I will build on the relationships I have with the City Council and mayor of Westminster to ensure that our county has a great relationship with our county seat ,” he said. “It’s also important to note that while I will represent District 3, I must be responsive to the needs of all of the people in this county.”

Having fewer registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters in the county did not persuade Hands from throwing his hat in the ring.

“I think people underestimate how many Democrats and unaffiliated voters there are in this county,” he said. “There are districts like the one I hope to represent that are significantly less than a plurality Republican.”

But Hands admits that Democrats need to work on encouraging other Democrats to run for office.

“We have to do a better job, though, of showing that it can be done here and supporting people who step up to do it,” he stated. “A Democrat can win here with the right message, at the right time.”

Republican Gordon, 46, is in the antiques and collectibles business. He was also a candidate for county commissioner for District 3 in 2018.

“I’ve stepped forward to offer my experience, service and ability to serve our county,” Gordon stated in an email. “Running for office is not something I take lightly or without serious thought. It is that level of commitment that I offer to the community that I have grown up in and that has shaped me.”

Gordon said he believes not only in service to the community as a whole, but also in helping neighbors in any way possible. Gordon earned the rank of Eagle Scout and has served on community boards and organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster, the Historical Society of Carroll County, and the Carroll County Land Trust.

“I strongly believe in the importance of giving back to our community and supporting it,” he stated. “I am here to be a public servant and work for the people. At a time when some have lost faith in the process or those involved, I will reach out to work for the betterment of the community and our home.

“I am not a person who just campaigns on promises,” he stated. “I will take on the job and will see the work to completion. This can be seen with a variety of projects I have been a part of, including the $5.5 million capital campaign for the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster.”