‘It was a great choice’: Distinguished Young Women of Carroll County winners praise program

The nation’s oldest and largest scholarship program for high school girls changed its name a little more than a decade ago in hopes of doing away with any stigmas or stereotypes.
Nicole Orr, chairperson for Distinguished Young Women of Maryland, said going away from Junior Miss did a lot to help people disassociate the program from being a beauty pageant.
“We started attracting more and more of the higher achieving, scholastic leaders … the quality of the girls that we really wanted to mentor that weren’t in it for the crown and the sash,” Orr said.
Distinguished Young Women has programs in every county of every state, and Orr said Carroll County is recruiting for its next scholarship recipients. But the Class of 2021 is still being recognized, and Carroll has a pair of current winners in Annika Rodoff of Eldersburg and Lily Stoneberger of Westminster.
Rodoff and Stoneberger joined 12 other high school juniors from around the state last year in being named Distinguished Young Women and receiving a combined $10,000 in college scholarship money. The program promotes leadership and talent in young women across the country, according to the DYW website.
All state winners participate in the National Finals in Mobile, Alabama, according to the site, the June after they graduate from high school.
Orr said juniors that earn the distinction get mentored by program staff until they finish high school. The program preps each student for college by giving them categories in which they are evaluated — scholastics, which Orr said counts for 25%, interview skills, talent, fitness, and public speaking.
“And that way when they go off to college, they know how to write a thank-you note, advocate for themselves … things that they may not get at home or in school,” Orr said. “Once they graduate, we still help them. We still guide them once they leave.”
Stoneberger, who is homeschooled, said she had older friends telling her about the program when she was a ninth grader. Three years later, Stoneberger decided to attend a DYW orientation, even if that meant choosing the meeting over a weightlifting competition she had entered.
“I went to the first orientation meeting and I was like, ‘OK, this is a really cool program,’” Stoneberger said. “It’s really fantastic and amazing for making connections, it helps you build interviewing skills, it helps you just become a more well-rounded person. And I didn’t even realize that from the outset.”
Stoneberger participates in powerlifting and has taken part in robotics competitions at various levels. She’s an actor and musician, and has performed community theater with September Song for several years.
Stoneberger said the Distinguished Young Women program has given her a boost after being raised by her parents to be as well-rounded as possible. Skipping the weightlifting competition so she could get introduced to DYW was a life-changer, she said.
“I was leaning more towards the weightlifting ... but I went to that orientation and I was like, ‘Oh, I have to do this,’” Stoneberger said. “It was a great choice.”
Rodoff, meanwhile, said she gained interest in the program after her mom heard about it from a person in on her group fitness classes. Rodoff attended an DYW orientation and liked what she saw from the representatives and one of the past winners.
“It pleasantly surprised me with what they were saying, and about how much scholarship was available,” said Rodoff, who attends Liberty High School. “How much it impacted them really made me want to do it.”
Rodoff has a passion for dance and ballet, and has participated in Liberty’s Student Government Association. She said she saw improvement in her interview skills and was more comfortable expressing herself in public settings thanks to the DYW program.
Rodoff said she’s still deciding on a college and wants to pursue a double-major in public health and dance. Stoneberger said she has been accepted to Baldwin-Wallace and is also going for a double-major, in music therapy and vocal performance.
The seniors said they made the most of this past year despite many DYW-centric functions either being canceled or modified amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Orr said recruiting for the Class of 2022 has been a challenge as well because of the current climate, but DYW is forging ahead.
And Carroll County’s latest recipients are grateful for their experiences with the program.
“As a homeschooler … I don’t want to sound conceited, but I feel like sometimes you don’t get as much recognition,” Stoneberger said. “Holding a title like this shows people [that] the last 17 years of my life, I haven’t been doing nothing. I’ve been as productive as you are and I have something to sort of prove that.”