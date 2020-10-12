Baltimore woman dies after two dirt bikes collide in Carroll County

A Baltimore woman died and two 24-year-old men were hospitalized with “serious injuries” after a collision between two dirt bikes in Carroll County on Saturday night, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Baltimore’s Sky Danee Campbell, 22, died in the crash in the 3300 block of Murkle Road in Westminster, west of Md. 97, after being taken to Carroll Hospital, according to a news release.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating, and any potential charges “will be determined based on the conclusion of the investigation,” according to the release.
The Sheriff’s Office and fire/rescue personnel were called to the site on Murkle Road around 8:15 p.m. Saturday for a crash involving two 2016 Yamaha dirt bikes, according to the release. A 24-year-old man was operating one dirt bike with Campbell as a passenger, while a second 24-year-old male was operating the other dirt bike. Neither man was identified in the release.
The two bikes were headed westbound on Murkle Road before they ran into each other, according to the release. The two men driving the dirt bikes were airlifted to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with what was described Sunday as “serious injuries." None of the three people on the two dirt bikes were wearing helmets, according to the release.
No update on their condition was available as of Monday morning, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jonathan Light.
People with information about the crash are asked to call or email Cpl. Vanik at 410-386-5900 or tvanik@carrollcountymd.gov.