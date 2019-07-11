New Windsor pursuing grant funds for Dielman Inn, with goal of adding bakery, coffee shop

New Windsor officials are seeking out grant funding to improve the historic Dielman Inn, in the hopes of attracting new businesses to operate there.
According to the town’s newsletter, the mayor submitted a grant application through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Community Legacy program.
The program “provides local governments and community organizations with funding for essential projects aimed at strengthening communities through activities such as business retention and attraction, encouraging homeownership and commercial revitalization,” Mayor Neal Roop said in his message in the newsletter.
If the town is awarded the grant, it would fund foundation stabilization at the Dielman Inn, according to the newsletter.
“A team from the state is coming out next month to do a site visit,” said Roop in an email regarding the stabilization of the site.
Preservation Maryland describes the inn as “a commercial corner property of several buildings that were cobbled together over almost 200 years of occupation and use.”
There is currently an investor who would like to open a bakery and coffee shop at the inn, according to the newsletter. For this, the inn would need renovations to the interior, Roop said.
Roop believes that business at the inn could open doors for economic growth for New Windsor.
“I believe there is strong support for this as many people feel it’s the center of Main Street economic development,” he said.
Councilman David Hoffman believes that the town should push to restore the inn for future businesses.
“The Dielman Inn is in the heart of Town and has the potential to be the cornerstone of future business development in Town,” Hoffman said through email. “The Mayor and Town Council should continue to apply for grants that can enable stabilization and restoration of the property. Any improvements made to the property will aid our efforts to find a potential investor who wants to purchase the property and start a business in Town.”
Councilman Terry Green supports a business occupying a space or selling the building.
“Dielman Inn is very interesting, as I believe this building has amazing history,” Green said in an email. “I am also very realistic in the fact we should not waste taxpayer’s money on a property currently in the state or condition it is. We should push for a sale if we cannot find a business willing to occupy the property.”
According to Roop, the town is not looking to sell at this time but “would entertain discussions if someone wanted to purchase the Inn to restore.”
If they don’t get the grant, the search for others will continue, he said.
“The plan is to continue to apply for grants and seeking investors,” Roop said in an email. “The more we receive in grants to restore the Dielman Inn, the less an investor will have to make renovations needed to open a business.”
According to Roop, this is just the beginning.
“I believe it’s the first stage of multiple businesses that will eventually open in the Dielman Inn,” Roop said in an email.