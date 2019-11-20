The Carroll County Health Department is accepting intake appointments for people interested in a free yearlong class on preventing type 2 diabetes through lifestyle changes.
The classes will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays beginning Dec. 5 at the Health Department’s 290 S. Center St. location, in Westminster. The classes will be held three times a month for the first four months, twice a month for the following two months, and then monthly for the remaining six months of the program.
The classes are focused on using lifestyle changes to prevent the development of type 2 diabetes in people with prediabetes, according to a Health Department news release, defined as those with higher than normal blood sugar levels who are five to 15 times more likely to develop diabetes than those with normal blood sugar levels.
Those interested in participating should call Health Educator Rachel Tabler 410-876-4885 to register for the class and schedule an appointment for intake and an initial weigh-in prior to the beginning of the course.
Tabler said in a statement that one out of three Americans has prediabetes and may not know it, but that the class will focus on how healthy eating, physical activity and stress management can help improve health. The classes are taught by lifestyle coaches trained in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Diabetes Prevention Program, according to the release.
People who are overweight, are 45 or older, are sedentary (active less than three times per week), or have parents or siblings with type 2 diabetes — among other risk factors — are more likely to be prediabetic, according to the release. A free online screening at www.DoIHavePrediabetes.org can help suggest if further testing is recommended.