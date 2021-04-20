Carroll County sheriff condemns George Floyd’s killer, says public shouldn’t condemn police

Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees took to Facebook just minutes after a former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of killing George Floyd to condemn the defendant and also tell the public not to condemn all police.
Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer, was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Tuesday for kneeling on the neck of Floyd for nearly 10 minutes.
“I’ve been clear since this incident broke in May 2020; what this person did was criminal and inhumane, he should be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” DeWees said in a Facebook post that also linked to a news article of the verdict. “But, this should not be a conviction of all police officers! We were all sickened by what we saw and continue to work hard to overcome the memory etched in all of our minds. May God bless all of you and may God bring peace to this country!”
After Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, protesters across the country — as well as in Carroll County — have called for justice and police reform.
“That can’t happen here,” DeWees said last June, about Floyd’s death. “That’s not law enforcement.”