Carroll County sheriff condemns George Floyd’s killer, says public shouldn’t condemn police

“I’ve been clear since this incident broke in May 2020; what this person did was criminal and inhumane, he should be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” DeWees said in a Facebook post that also linked to a news article of the verdict. “But, this should not be a conviction of all police officers! We were all sickened by what we saw and continue to work hard to overcome the memory etched in all of our minds. May God bless all of you and may God bring peace to this country!”