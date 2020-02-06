A Delaware man who was incarcerated at the Carroll County Detention Center died late Wednesday night, police say.
Police say Nicholaus A. Cirillo, 37, of Delaware was seen laying on the floor of his cell at about 10:57 p.m. According to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, emergency medical responders and deputies were dispatched a few minutes after 11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an inmate in medical distress.
Correctional deputies responded “and were on scene with Mr. Cirillo when he became unresponsive,” according to the release. They performed CPR until personnel from the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department arrived at about 11:12 p.m. and took over lifesaving efforts until about 11:41 p.m., when Cirillo was declared deceased.
No other inmates were being held with Cirillo in his cell at the time of the medical emergency, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
According to electronic court records, Cirillo was taken to the detention center Wednesday on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court on two misdemeanor drug charges in the District Court for Worcester County in Ocean City.
The cause of death remains under investigation. The Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore will investigate the cause and manner of death. Sheriff’s Office Forensic Services technicians and detectives responded to the detention center to investigate, according to the release.