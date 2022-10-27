Deputy Chief Mitchell in charge at Taneytown Police Department while Chief Etzler is on administrative leave

Maj. Robert Mitchell, deputy chief of the Taneytown Police Department, has been overseeing the department since Police Chief Jason Etzler was placed on administrative leave by city officials, Mayor Bradley Wantz stated Wednesday in an email.

“Mitchell is the deputy chief and the ranking member of the department,” Wantz stated. “In the normal course of his duties he oversees the department in the absence of the chief.”

Wantz would not say whether Etzler is under investigation. He also declined to give details on the terms of Etzler’s administrative leave, such as whether he still has possession of his police-issued car, cellphone and badge.

Etzler is being paid while on administrative leave, Wantz confirmed. Etzler’s annual salary is $94,008.94.

“This is a personnel matter being primarily handled by staff at this point,” Wantz stated.

Mitchell previously served as director of Parks and Recreation in Taneytown. In 2019, he took a position with the Taneytown Police Department, and was sworn in as a major.

Etzler, 50, has worked for the Taneytown Police Department for 20 years. He was named chief in 2019.

Etzler began serving as acting chief in January 2019, after former Taneytown Police Chief William Tyler was placed on leave. Tyler, who had served as chief for 15 years, resigned on Jan. 30, 2019, and pleaded guilty the following month in the U.S. District Court of Maryland to one count of illegally possessing and transferring a machine gun.

In January 2020, a federal judge sentenced Tyler to a year and a day in prison, and three years of supervised release. Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Hines said the case began with a citizen tip to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that Tyler and another officer had taken two machine guns from the police department and were using them for their own purposes.