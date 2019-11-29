A Friday morning fire at the Denny’s restaurant in Eldersburg is being blamed on the “careless smoking."
According to a news release posted by Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department, the Sykesville fire company, with mutual aid from five other companies, extinguished a building fire at the Denny’s at 6400 Ridge Road on Friday morning.
A unit arrived on the scene moments after the 6:01 a.m. dispatch time to report a working fire on the exterior of the building working its way into the eaves, requesting the Rapid Intervention Dispatch, according to the release, and crews worked inside and outside of the building to extinguish the fire, open up walls, ceilings and parapets to check for extension, and to ventilate the building.
It was determined by the fire company that the “careless discarding of smoking materials” was the cause of the fire. There were no injuries.
In the release, Sykesville fire officials reminded the public to take the time to properly dispose of smoking materials, noting that “had the fire gone undetected for even a few more minutes, it could have resulted in serious damage to the restaurant.”