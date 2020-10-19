Q&A: Owner of Westminster real estate office talks about her breast cancer journey, Pink Fling participation

A: I will be the first one to tell you that it takes a village, but those words could not be more true when you’re fighting for your life. Since my journey, three of my best friends and my mother-in-law have become survivors. One of the most humbling things is to acknowledge and admit that you can’t do it alone but one of the most rewarding things is to walk along someone knowing you have made a difference. I hope everyone that sees the outpouring of pink knows it’s from the heart and we are cheering you on.