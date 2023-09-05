Joseph Delvecchio of Westminster, owner of Memory Lane Antique Market in Taneytown, dies

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Joseph W. Delvecchio, owner of Memory Lane Antique Market on East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, died Aug. 31. He was 63.

Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker confirmed Delvecchio’s death, and said that a criminal case against him has been “abated by death.”

At the time of his death Delvecchio, of Westminster, was facing charges in Carroll County District Court after police say he threatened a store clerk at Memory Lane with a handgun late last month during a dispute about money.

Delvecchio was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, firearm possession with a felony conviction, using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, second-degree assault and first-degree assault.

He posted a $10,000 bond on Aug. 28 and was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in district court on Sept. 27, according to court papers.

According to charging documents, on Aug. 27, at approximately 6:46 p.m., Maryland State Police were contacted by the Taneytown Police Department and were told that a first-degree assault occurred at the Memory Lane Antique Market. State troopers were told there was a person inside the market with a gun. When troopers arrived they contacted the antique vendors inside, who told police that Delvecchio had pulled a handgun on a store clerk during a dispute about money.

Police searched Delvecchio but did not find a handgun. They obtained search warrants for Memory Lane, which occupies two store fronts, and Delvecchio’s 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck. Police found a silver Harrington & Richardson Arms 5-shot revolver in the truck’s glove compartment, according to charging documents.

Delvecchio’s girlfriend of 12 years, Erica Cole, confirmed his death, but provided no other details.