A committee chaired by Carroll County’s state’s attorney has submitted two nominations for the next state prosecutor, who investigates political corruption.
Gov. Larry Hogan asked State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo to chair the committee, which selected a Baltimore homicide prosecutor and an assistant attorney general for the governor to consider.
The committee was charged with reviewing applications for Hogan to consider for the vacancy: Michael Dunty, an assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore, and Charleton T. Howard III, an assistant attorney general for the state.
They were among 18 people who applied for the job.
“I think first and foremost the intent of the commission was, and I think I can speak for the commission on this, I think everyone wanted a person who was going to be fair and nonpolitical in their approach to this," DeLeonardo said, "because regardless of what side of the aisle you’re on, we all have an interest in ensuring there’s the highest ethics with the government rules we have.”
The last state prosecutor, Emmet Davitt, retired this summer after nine years in the job prosecuting officials such as former Baltimore County school superintendent Dallas Dance and former Anne Arundel County Executive John R. Leopold. His salary was $159,433 a year.
Dance served jail time after pleading guilty in 2018 to failing to disclose income from part-time consulting work for a company that did business with the school system.
And Leopold also was sent to jail after being found guilty in 2013 of two counts of misconduct in office after being accused of using county staff to carry out personal and political tasks.
Howard is currently chief of the Office of Special Counsel at the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, according to his online resume.
He previously was an assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore, a law clerk for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit and executive assistant director of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, he retired with the rank of captain from the U.S. Navy Reserves.
Dunty is an assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore, where he is a “team captain” for homicide investigations, according to his online resume.
He previously was an assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County, a senior assistant state prosecutor and a law clerk in the Calvert County Circuit Court.
Hogan, a Republican, has 30 days to appoint one of the men or reject the nominees.
DeLeonardo said it was “an honor and privilege” to chair the committee, in part to be able to offer a local voice on a state-level topic.
“From the Carroll County perspective, I think it’s great for Carroll County to have a voice at the table in something that will affect the prosecution of corruption cases statewide,” he said. “It was an intensive process, but in the end, I am very proud of the work the commission did.”
Times reporter Jon Kelvey contributed to this article.