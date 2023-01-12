Carroll residents, organizations have an opportunity to lobby local lawmakers Friday during public hearing in Westminster

Members of Carroll County’s delegation to the Maryland General Assembly want Carroll County residents to bring their ideas and concerns to them on Friday during a special public hearing in Westminster.

The delegation, state senators and delegates who represent the county in Annapolis, is holding the event to allow residents, nonprofit organizations and community groups to provide input on what they want lawmakers to accomplish during the 90-day legislative session. The session began Wednesday and ends at midnight, April 10.

The public hearing is set for 3 p.m. Friday in the Reagan Room of the Carroll County Office Building, 225 N. Center St., Westminster.

The hearing will be live-streamed at: https://youtu.be/D31vZB707Xc.

Carroll County residents are invited to attend and encouraged to submit oral or written comments on local legislative proposals. To testify in person, attendees should arrive by 2:30 p.m., to sign in. Written testimony will be accepted.

Members of the Carroll County delegation include Sen. Justin Ready, Del. April Rose, Del. Chris Tomlinson and Del. Eric Bouchat, all Republicans representing District 5; and Sen. Chris West and Del. Josh Stonko, Republicans representing District 42C.

The delegation will discuss county-specific bill requests made by local governments, nonprofits and other organizations, including:

The Board of License Commissioners, also known as the county liquor control board, is asking for modifications to seating requirements for certain liquor license classifications. If passed by the general assembly, it would allow for the use of bar stools in certain establishments.

The liquor board is also submitting legislation that, if approved, would double the annual fees for Multiple Event Entertainment Licenses. Current fees for the licenses are $125 for not more than 10 events per year; $250 for not more than 20 events per year; $375 for not more than 30 events per year; and $500 for not more than 40 events per year.

The Carroll County Farm Museum is asking for funding to repair and restore certain areas connected to the historic Reception Barn. The amount requested is not listed on the agenda.

ARC of Carroll County is asking for bond funding for the construction, repair and renovation of eight homes in the county. The Arc advocates for and works to support people with developmental disabilities and their families, and is is one of county’s largest nonprofit organizations, serving nearly 700 adults and children.

Carrolltowne Elementary School in Sykesville will ask for funding to replace playground equipment for students in kindergarten through fifth grades.

Westminster Elementary School is seeking funding for its playground project. The Parent-Teacher Association has been fundraising for a new playground that would be open to students and community members. Construction is expected to begin and be completed in April. One section of the playground is 15 years old and another is at least 23 years old, and is deemed hazardous, according to a fact sheet from the PTA. The total cost for the project is $165,000, including construction and equipment.

The Town of Mount Airy Urban Renewal Authority is requesting the authority to acquire properties in blighted areas of town. The town cannot initiate an urban renewal project unless its legislative body adopts a resolution defining the area and finding that rehabilitation or redevelopment is necessary, and in the public’s interest. Condemnation of land or property must be in accordance with the procedure in state law, according to a similar Mount Airy bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly’s 2020 legislative session.

According to the published agenda, county commissioners will also make their annual request for authorization to borrow money for Carroll-based capital projects. Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein said the board will hold quarterly meetings with the delegation to discuss bond issues and other matters.