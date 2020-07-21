Maryland delegates organize rally to support police in Annapolis

Several Maryland delegates plan to rally in Annapolis on Thursday to show their support for law enforcement.
Del. Haven Shoemaker, R-District 5, announced in a news release Tuesday that he is co-hosting the Back the Blue Rally. It will be held at 3 p.m. outside the House of Delegates on the side lawn at 6 Bladen St. in Annapolis.
“Police officers are under siege throughout this country,” Shoemaker said in the release. “They have an almost impossible job. It’s high time folks started showing our appreciation for the dedication, commitment and sacrifice for the men and women who put their lives on the line for us every day.”
Shoemaker wrote in an email that while the rally will be held in Annapolis, it is meant to show support for law enforcement across the state. An event flyer advertises the hosts as Shoemaker and delegates April Rose, R-5; Jason Buckel, R-1B; Brian Chisholm, 31B; Matt Morgan, R-29A; and Sid Saab, R-33.
The event is expected to last an hour and will include speeches but no marching, according to the release. Shoemaker and Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees will be among the speakers.
A flyer accompanying the release includes a note asking attendees to “respect local regulations regarding masks and practice social distancing.”