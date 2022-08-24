Carroll County will have several new representatives in the State House next session

Carroll County will soon have several new representatives in the Maryland House of Delegates.

In July, voters chose from among eight candidates in the Republican primary for District 5 and among two Republican candidates in District 42C. There were no candidates from the Democratic Party in either race, so the winners of the Republican primaries are the presumptive winners of the election.

District 5, which covers most of the geographic area of Carroll, has three representatives in the House of Delegates. Two of the three delegates who have represented Carroll in Annapolis for the last four years did not run for reelection.

Republican April Rose, 54, was the sole incumbent who ran to retain her seat. Rose has been a member of the House of Delegates since 2015. In July, Rose received the most votes in the Republican primary — 8,433, or 22.52%.

“I am just so thankful that the voters of Carroll County have given me the opportunity to serve them another four years,” Rose said.

Republican Del. Susan Krebs of Sykesville, who has served Carroll for five terms in the House of Delegates, announced in February that she decided not to seek reelection.

Republican Del. Haven Shoemaker of Hampstead, who has represented District 5 since 2015, decided to run for Carroll County state’s attorney instead of reelection to the House of Delegates. Shoemaker won the primary and has no opponent in the general election.

Rose said she will miss working with Krebs and Shoemaker but is grateful for the opportunity to again work with the county and its residents.

Voters elected Republicans Eric Bouchat and Chris Tomlinson to the other two seats in District 5.

Bouchat, 54, of Woodbine, is serving his first term as a Carroll County commissioner. He earned 4,433, (11.84%) votes in the Republican primary for House of Delegates in District 5.

“I am honored the people of Carroll County granted me the opportunity to represent them and their concerns in Annapolis,” Bouchat said in an email. “I want all those independent voters who are fed up with party politics to know I am your voice that fears not the insiders who threatened my campaign.”

Tomlinson, 35, of Melrose, earned 6,682 (17.85%) votes. Tomlinson is a manager in the Office of State Procurement in the Maryland Department of Transportation. He could not be reached for comment.

In District 42C, which covers a portion of northwestern Carroll, including Hampstead, Joshua J. Stonko won the Republican primary with 3,612 (68.42%) pf the votes. His challenger, Lyn Mallick, had 1,667 (31.58%). There were no Democrats in the race.

In the Senate race for District 5, Republican incumbent Justin Ready ran unopposed in the primary, and earned 12,418 (100%) votes.

In the Senate race for District 42, Republican Chris West of Baltimore won with 2,744 (52.56%) votes, defeating two challengers in the primary — Zach Tomlin, of Hampstead, 1,410 (27.01%); and Jimmy Mathis of Cockeysville, 1,067 (20.44%).

There were no Democrats in either Senate primary race.