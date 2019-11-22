Citizens will have the chance to make their opinions known when the Carroll County delegation holds its annual public hearing on proposed legislation Dec. 2.
The 6:30 p.m. hearing will take place in the Reagan Room of the County Office Building at 225 N. Center St. in Westminster, according to a news release.
The delegation members will discuss possible bills, specific to Carroll County, that could be on the table for the 2020 Maryland General Assembly legislative session, the release states. The release did not specify which delegates will be present.
Requests from the community include legislative bond bills regarding Penn-Mar Services and Change Inc. and improvements to/expansion of the Carroll County Agriculture Center, according to the release.
Requests from the commissioners focus on public facilities bonds and extending the consumption of alcoholic beverages until 2 a.m., according to the release.
The Carroll County Board of Education wants the delegates to discuss establishing the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps instructor as a certificated public school employee, the release reads.
“Carroll County citizens are invited to hear the presentations and submit oral or written comments on any of the local legislative proposals,” the release states.
For those who cannot attend, public comments can be submitted via email to Justin.Ready@senate.state.md.us or Haven.Shoemaker@house.state.md.us.