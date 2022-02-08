Family-friendly Story Stroll outdoor literacy activity debuts in Westminster’s Deer Park

Families participate in the new Story Stroll at Deer Park as it officially opens on Sunday afternoon. The Carroll County Department of Recreation & Parks, Girl Scout Troop 10236, and the Carroll County Public Library have partnered to create a Story Stroll at Deer Park. The Story Stroll is a unique way for families to combine literacy with physical activity. The pages from a childrens book are mounted to panels that are placed periodically throughout the park along a trail. There are 20 stations along the trail, each featuring part of the story book. Panels also include other activities that families can do to interact with the book. (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)