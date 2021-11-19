Carroll County commissioners approve improved lighting at Deer Park in Westminster

Deer Park in Westminster will soon get new and improved lighting which will reduce light spillage, improve light quality and consume less energy, according to county officials.
The Carroll County commissioners approved a request at their Thursday meeting from the Department of Recreation and Parks to use the contractor Eastern Sales and Engineering Company to install high efficiency LED luminaires and other necessary field lighting upgrades to the main field at Deer Park at a cost of $254,308.37.
The existing lights have outlived their useful life and the new LEDs will be highly efficient, have a neutral color and will cast a very directional beam which greatly reduces glare, according to a county document.
“This is another project where we’re maintaining our existing park infrastructure,” said Jeff Degitz, the director of the department of recreation and parks. “You may recall in the last budget we received $1.5 million from the state for local park and infrastructure projects … The entire cost of this project is supported by those funds and no local match is required.”
Degitz said the improved lighting installed at the site will reduce light spillage, improve light quality and consume less energy.
Commissioner Dennis Weaver, R-District 2, asked if the lighting would have the capability to turn off automatically.
“Yes, we’ll be able to control these remotely … It’s going to be done by the same company that put the lights in at the Carroll County Sports Complex in the multipurpose field,” Degitz said. “The remote capability is a really nice addition.”