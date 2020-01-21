A man died after his vehicle drove off the road and hit a tree in Manchester on Saturday, police say.
Keefer Koogle Jr., 56, of Manchester was traveling west on Charmil Drive when his 2002 Dodge Caravan drove off the left side of the road, hit a mailbox, a portion of a fence, and a tree, according to a Monday news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3200 block of Charmil at about 11:25 p.m. and Koogle was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to Jonathan Light, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.
Debris from the crash into the fence struck two unoccupied vehicles, a 2017 Honda Accord and a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek, parked in a residential driveway, according to the release.
The Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is continuing the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could aid in the investigation should contact Master Deputy Prushinski at 410-386-5900 or Mprushinski@Carrollcountymd.gov.