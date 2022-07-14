Kevin Dayhoff: Big storms remind us: Thank your first responders

A Hampstead police officer directs motorists along Md. 30 where the road was closed after a powerful storm damaged utility poles along the road Tuesday afternoon, July 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

A sudden and powerful storm passed through Carroll County in late Tuesday afternoon. The storm brought with it powerful straight-line high winds, driving rain and hail.

The storm damaged utility poles, power lines, toppled trees, and tore the roofs off of buildings. It caused poor visibility on the roads, vehicle collisions, flooding and power, water, and internet outages. In short, general mayhem.

Road closures quickly turned hour commutes into three-hour ordeals that frayed nerves and tried the patience of many. For “thousands of Carroll County residents,” according to a Carroll County Times article, once they got home, there was no power for days.

“The Maryland Department of Emergency Management’s website showed 9,730 Carroll County customers without power midday Wednesday,” the article reported. “According to BGE, as of 3 p.m., Wednesday, about 8,837 of its 59,959 power customers, or almost 15%, were without power. FirstEnergy showed about 700 customers without power, most of whom were in the Taneytown area.”

According to a report written by Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees the day after the storm, “Our first responders, 911 professionals, our jail and hospital were inundated last night with the amount of calls for service that came into the center and needed someone to respond. I’m always amazed at how calmly our 911 dispatchers handle the amount of radio traffic coming in to the center from all different agencies needing help.

“Our jail lost power almost immediately and was operating off a generator with limited power. The men and women in the jail have had this happen before and jumped right into emergency mode.”

Responding to emergencies in bad weather only increases the danger that first responders face. Last Tuesday, Engine 9-1 of the Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Company was involved in a collision while traveling northbound on Littlestown Pike north of Westminster when a commercial box truck traveling southbound crossed the double yellow line and struck the engine head-on, according to Reese public information officer Kati Townsley. July 12, 2022. (Courtesy Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Company.)

“Thankfully, Engine 9-1 was not traveling at a high rate of speed and the engineer anticipated the crash, warning the crew and preparing the Engine for impact. Reese fire personnel were fortunate, as only one volunteer sustained minor injuries. Engine 9-1 sustained body damage and had to be towed, while the crew was transported via other departmental vehicles back to Reese. The Maryland State Police cited the driver of the box truck with traffic citations and continues to investigate the incident.” wrote Townsley.

As Carroll County traffic continues to get increasingly congested, the danger to first responders also increases.

“This marks the second piece of Reese VFC emergency apparatus that has been taken out of service due to damage sustained in a motor vehicle accident in recent weeks,” Townsley said.

On June 9, Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Company responded to a report of a “motor vehicle collision rescue with entrapment,” according to Townsley. As A rescue vehicle responding with a crew of five across eastbound Rt. 140 towards Reese Rd was struck in the front passenger door by a 2018 Toyota Tacoma traveling westbound on Rt. 140. Three responders wound up at Carroll Hospital Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

In Carroll County, we have a history of natural disasters including snowstorms, floods, tornadoes and fires. On Feb. 19, 1893, a tornado destroyed the steeple at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ at the corner of Green Street and Bond. On June 19, 1952, a storm destroyed the St. John Roman Catholic Church steeple on Main Street. More recently, on May 23, 1979, a tornado came through the same section of Westminster and caused a good bit of damage.

Hurricanes and flooding have also been a problem in Carroll County. Beginning on June 21,1972, 13 inches of rain from Hurricane Agnes fell on Carroll County in a 48-hour period and caused extensive flooding damage. Around September 26, 1975 Hurricane Eloise caused widespread flooding damage.

A huge thanks to all the first responders who have worked tirelessly to clear the roads, respond to medical, and fire emergencies, kept us safe, and maintain law and order, and restore our power. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the power company employees and contractors who take on the dangerous task of removing trees and restoring power.

The public works – roads and street department employees for all the municipalities and Carroll County government – are too often taken for granted until a severe summer storm or snowstorm happens.

When folks are struggling to get home, it is the sheriff’s deputies, Maryland state troopers, municipal police officers, firefighters, EMS providers, correctional officers, and 911 communications dispatchers who are struggling to run towards the danger and get to work.

We simply cannot thank these folks enough. In times of danger these folks leave their families for days to maintain order, restore power, clear the roads, put out fires, respond to traffic accidents, and keep all of us safe.

Meanwhile, DeWees spoke for many of us when he wrote, “Lastly, please check on your neighbors and be patient with our road crews and BG&E.”